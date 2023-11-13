Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.42. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

