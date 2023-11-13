TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.61. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 529,112 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 16.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.