Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $10.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,170,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

