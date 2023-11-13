Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $28.96 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 225,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

