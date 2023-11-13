Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 2,980 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

