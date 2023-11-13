Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 64 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.32 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

