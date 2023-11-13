Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 1,329 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $196.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.95. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

