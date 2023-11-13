Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 5,546 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.24 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.85 and a 200 day moving average of $399.12. The company has a market capitalization of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

