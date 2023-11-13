Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

NYSE:DIS opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

