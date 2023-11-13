Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $8.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $242.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

