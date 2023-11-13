Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $680.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

