Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

