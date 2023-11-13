The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,552,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. AES makes up 1.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 1.28% of AES worth $177,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 841,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,439 shares of company stock worth $1,434,793. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

