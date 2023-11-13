The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $57.07. 4,067,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,557,109. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

