The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of The Container Store Group worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 30,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,538.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 12,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $30,297.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,568.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 30,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,538.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

TCS stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.