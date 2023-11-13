The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 294,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

GGZ stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

