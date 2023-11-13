The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 325,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,117,000 after buying an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 329,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,273,000 after purchasing an additional 205,297 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $327.03. 411,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,237. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

