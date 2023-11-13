The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

