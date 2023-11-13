The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.57.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $291.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

