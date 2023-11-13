The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.57.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $288.25. 452,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

