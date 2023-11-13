The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.56% of Kroger worth $187,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

