The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,230 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 861,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,739,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 707,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at $191,143,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

