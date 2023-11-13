The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.02. 1,746,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

