The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Cut by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Progressive were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.