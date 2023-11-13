The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Southern worth $276,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $68.10 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

