The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Timken accounts for 1.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Timken were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $3,449,343. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Trading Down 1.9 %

Timken stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,426. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

