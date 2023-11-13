The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

