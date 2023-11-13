The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.49. 1,398,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,136. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

