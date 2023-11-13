The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 898,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,442. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

