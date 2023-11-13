The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.56. 226,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

