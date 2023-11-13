The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.