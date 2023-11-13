The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.96. 1,212,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

