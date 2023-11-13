Theresa G. Laplaca Sells 3,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $390,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $639.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

