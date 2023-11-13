Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 62 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £138.88 ($171.44).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 60 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($171.09).

On Friday, August 18th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £138.26 ($170.67).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 232 ($2.86). The company had a trading volume of 139,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.40 ($2.96). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.63) to GBX 217 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238 ($2.94).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

