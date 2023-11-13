TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $368.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $308.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

