Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $24.53

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $22.70. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 525,531 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after buying an additional 632,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,697,000 after purchasing an additional 684,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,905,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.