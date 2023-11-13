Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 45,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,663.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $27,150.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,582 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $141,468.46.

Travelzoo Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. 148,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TZOO

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.