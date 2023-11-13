TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for about 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 5.84% of TriNet Group worth $330,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $160,527.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,385.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,489 shares of company stock worth $7,698,179. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.