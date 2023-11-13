Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $17.82. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 171,351 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

