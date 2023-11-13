TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 10.5%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 153,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 40,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

