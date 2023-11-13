Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

ABM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ABM opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.