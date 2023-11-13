HSBC Lowers TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Reduce

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

TuSimple Stock Down 6.7 %

TSP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

About TuSimple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

