HSBC Lowers TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Reduce

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
TuSimple Stock Down 6.7 %
TSP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
