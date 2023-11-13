TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $18.75

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.30. TXO Partners shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 702 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

