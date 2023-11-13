TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $18.75

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.30. TXO Partners shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $570.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,379,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $59,544,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

