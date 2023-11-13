U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $74,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

