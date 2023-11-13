Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target Increased to $4.60 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
UGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.
