UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,891,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,150.9 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get UniCredit alerts:

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.