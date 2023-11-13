UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,891,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,150.9 days.
UniCredit Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About UniCredit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- VanEck Semiconductor ETF nears all-time highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 S&P stocks with growth to weather a downturn
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.