Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Unilever has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $55.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

