Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on UL
Unilever Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.