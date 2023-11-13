Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 371,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,314. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

