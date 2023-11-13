United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

